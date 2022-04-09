The Richford Falcons baseball program will be returning a team to varsity play for the 2022 season. First-year head coach Kevin Blaney shared some of his thoughts on the team he'll be leading.
Q&A with Falcons baseball coach Kevin Blaney
What have you been working on to prepare for a varsity season? We've got three players who've played varsity before, but many have played baseball all their lives, so we'll see how that translates. Jonas Lagasse, Ben Greenwood and Xavier Wood played varsity in the past. I'll be leaning on them and their leadership and experience to help lead the younger kids.
Do you have a strong group of upcoming players? We've got a good group of underclassmen coming up who bring a lot of talent and athleticism and who will be the program's future.
Does this team have enthusiasm for the game? There's a lot of enthusiasm, for sure. We have a talented enough group of kids that I think we might surprise a few people. We're looking forward to forming the team, working on playing small ball and playing smart baseball together.
The kids who've been playing basketball and soccer have had success are bringing some positive energy to baseball, and everyone is looking forward to getting outside.
Do you have an experienced group of assistant coaches? For three years, Marty Vallender was the head coach, and he's now helping out. Joe Vallender, Marty's dad, is also helping. Marty and Joe have so much baseball knowledge; we're making decisions together, and they're great assets for the team and for the community with their love of baseball.
What are you most looking forward to this season? I'm looking forward to getting the kids out, having fun and making the best of the season.
