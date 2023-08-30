This year’s Richford Junior-Senior High School cross country team is a young group, with two athletes returning, Davian Coy (senior) and Tristan Whitestone (sophomore. Cayden Tatro (sophomore), Caleb Goodrow (sophomore), and David Scott (freshman) are running in their first varsity season.
The group may be young, but coach Richard Flint is pleased with the runners he’ll be working with in 2023.
“This is a good, young group and it should be a fun season. We’ll be in a beginning stage with the exception of Davian who’s in his fourth year,” said Flint. “It will be a learning experience without someone like John Veins at the top, but we’ll do our best and see where it gets us.”
Viens has been the team’s leader for several years, but this year the RJSH graduate will be running for Franklin Pierce University.
“We’ll miss John here, but we hope he has a great collegiate cross country season,” said Flint, “and we wish him the best and send him love from this year’s Richford cross country teams”
The Richford team may be smaller in numbers this season, but they will still be hosting two meets this fall; one will take place at the Choiniere Family Farm on Sept. 23 and the other at the Richford Country Club on Oct. 21. Both venues plan to also host a citizen’s race, so if you’re a runner, dust off those running shoes and join the fun.
“It’s a great thing to be able to host these meets and give kids a chance to enjoy hosting a home meet. It’s exciting, and in October, we get to have a senior day of our own. So, I’m looking forward to that,” said Flint.
“I’d like to thank both places for letting us host the meets. They’re great to work with they both, and it really helps the program, since we don’t have a place to run at the high school. Both courses have beautiful scenery, and they’re great places to host a race.”
