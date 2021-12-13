Q&A with head coach Brandon Fuller
First-year varsity coach and Richford High School graduate Brandon Fuller shares his thoughts on this year's team.
Who's returning this year? We have nine returning, along with two exchange students, one freshman, and one joining the team for the first time as a senior. It's a young team, so we have plenty of time to develop. They're all willing to learn and try new things. This group is skilled, and it's going to be a fun year with the boys, and the years down the road will be good, too. If we can take this year as a building year for the years to come, that will be a step in the right direction.
Who are your seniors, and what will they bring to the team this season? Ben Greenwood, Xavier Wood, Luke Viens, John Viens, Jacob Clawson, Anthony LaPlante, and Skylar Sweet are our seniors. Most of them are willing to teach the younger kids, they're good motivators, and most are hardworking and come to practice wanting to learn and get better. They're good role models for the younger athletes.
What does it mean to you to give back to the team as a program graduate? From being an athlete on teams that didn't win a lot, I'm trying to give back to the community and help a good, solid group of boys win. I like basketball--being around it and coaching it. I coached this group of sophomore and freshmen boys at the middle school and junior varsity level, so I know many of them well, and they've played a lot of basketball.
What does this year's schedule look like? We have a couple of D2 teams on the schedule--Vergennes, Milton, and Enosburg. They'll be a challenge and help us get better. I like that we have a good D3/D4 schedule. Playing teams we might face in playoffs will give us more insight as to how they play and help us prepare.
What do you like about the game of basketball? Sports prepare you for the workforce. Everything you do in life relates back in some way or form. In basketball, you have to have good communication skills, and you have to work hard. You can tell a good team when you see one--when they're talking and working together, and it's not a one-man show. I think we're a well-balanced team this year, and we know how to work together.
What are the goals for the season? As a coaching staff, we asked all the athletes to write down a team and personal goal. Eighty percent had the goal of a home playoff, and I think that's an achievable goal. Most of the guys had a team-based goal as a personal goal. They're a very unselfish group. I'm glad to have this opportunity to coach the boys, and I'm ready to see what they can do.
