RICHFORD —The Richford 7/8 boys’ basketball team celebrated an undefeated season this January. The boys had an outstanding year with fourteen regular season games against Franklin County teams and four additional games that were played in the Annual Troy Tournament in Troy, VT. The Richford team consisted of twelve players and each contributed to the winning record.
Several factors added to the success of the teams winning record. In practices, the coaches focused on working together as a team, improving upon defensive strategies, consistently developing their offense, and understanding the importance that foul shots and layups can play in a single game.
Another contributing factor is that over half of the players on the team also played for Richford’s Mini Metro team. Mini Metro provided players with tough competition from around the state which helped the players improve upon quick ball movement, ball handling skills, and understanding the importance of using all the players on the court.
As we move into spring, several of the Richford 7/8 boys are also playing AAU for FC Elite in hopes that they can advance their skills and develop further as a team.