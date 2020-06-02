RICHFORD — Falcons coach, Martin Vallender, was prepared to take the reigns of the Richford Falcons varsity baseball team this year before COVID-19 closures canceled the season.
Vallender, who has assisted the Falcons in prior years, was eager to recognize the returning seniors who missed their final season on the ball field.
Gabriel Lagasse:
“Gabe would have been the glue that brought all the different skills and personalities together to play as a team. His leadership on and off the field is remarkable.
“As a coach, you are better when you have someone like Gabe on your team,” said Vallender.
“As a baseball player, he was utility--willing to go anywhere and play any position to help boost his teammates.
“Gabe was a junior captain, and I fully anticipated he’d excel as a senior captain on the Richford baseball team this year.”
Dalton Charest:
“In past seasons, Dalton was willing to take feedback, to grow, and to improve his skills. He was committed to being a pitcher, and he was a spring training away from taking the mound as a varsity pitcher,” said Vallender.
“His bat was also improving, and I’m sure his senior year would have been his best year at baseball.
Vallender had other senior athletes who were committed to the 2020 team.
“I was excited about this year. I had some kids I didn’t get to coach last year, but I thought they would bring talent and depth to our team; that would have made us much stronger,” said Vallender.
“That depth would have allowed us to have players at their natural positions, and I also think it would have improved our batting lineup and our pitching.
“I was looking forward to having this group of seniors continue to move our program forward! The enthusiasm these kids had for this season was palpable!” said Vallender.
“As I saw this group growing in their extracurriculars at school, I could tell this was going to be a strong season with a lot of fun kids to work with.”
Vallender recognized two players who’ve donned the Falcon baseball uniform in years past and were poised for a comeback.
“Colby Carpenter and Nick Carswell have a work ethic that I thought could bring the rest of the team up.
“Nick Pond is a friend to all. He’s a guy who was going to help the team bond, be the glue and help develop a camaraderie that we needed to come together as a team.”
Vallendar also recognized the spark that the team’s foreign exchange student was sure to bring.
“I’m generally excited about baseball, and Takumi Matsumoto’s enthusiasm was able to excite me even more for the season. He was dynamic! And his pitching and infield play would have greatly benefited our team.”