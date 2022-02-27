Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... South central Franklin County in northern New York... Southeastern St. Lawrence County in northern New York... Essex County in northern New York... Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont... Northwestern Caledonia County in northeastern Vermont... Orleans County in northeastern Vermont... Addison County in central Vermont... Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont... Washington County in central Vermont... Northeastern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont... * Until 415 PM EST. * At 311 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Richford to Waterville to near Lewis to 7 miles southeast of Wanakena, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. Multiple videos have confirmed whiteout conditions within this snow squall. Observed wind gusts of up to 40 MPH have been reported by ASOS and mesonet. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... Interstate 89 between mile markers 48 and 91. Interstate 91 between mile markers 145 and 177. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, Montpelier, Middlebury, Newport City, South Burlington, Vergennes, Burlington, Moriah, Willsboro, Crown Point, Morrisville, Westport, Elizabethtown, Keene, Orleans, Minerva, Derby Center, Newcomb and Charleston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. &&