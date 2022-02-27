The Rice Green Knights held on to earn a 65-51 win over the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites on Saturday, Feb. 26. The teams traded the lead early in the game, the Bobwhites trailing 28-25 at the half. By the end of the third, Rice held a 43-38 advantage. The Green Knights outscored the Bobwhites by 10 in the final quarter to earn the win.

Seth Richards led the Bobwhites with 15; Thomas Demar had 13. 

Thank you, Kim Earl, for the photos from the road!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you