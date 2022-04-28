The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites baseball team traveled to Rice High School on Thursday, April 28, taking a 5-4 loss to the Green Knights.
Bobwhite offense: Matt Gonyeau, Peyton Graham, Zach Smith (home run), Joey Nachaczewski, Charlie Yates, Andrew Lovejoy each had hits for the Bobwhites.
