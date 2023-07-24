The players and coaches of the 10/12 Champlain Little League softball team are living the dream this week at the 2023 Little League Softball Regional Tournament in Bristol, CT.
The resilient group outlasted flooding, fatigue, heat, long travel days, and two games against the defending Vermont State Champions to punch their ticket to Connecticut with roughly 24 hours to prepare for one of the most unforgettable experiences most athletes will ever enjoy.
Champlain coach Brad Brouillette took time out of a busy day to catch me up on his team's wild ride to regionals.
Q&A with Champlain coach Brad Brouillette
How did the team win the State Championship? Because of the Vermont rainouts last week, we played Colchester on Thursday, July 20, at 4 pm. We were ahead, but Colchester scored some runs in the fifth. We scored two runs in the sixth to make it a two-run game, but we lost 5-3. We had a 15-minute turnaround for the Championship game. We sat the team down in the shade and gave them the good news: Emma pitched her heart out, and we've got Irie ready to go. We need to make the plays behind her!
Colchester took an early lead, but we scored three runs and went ahead. The girls knew we'd be okay after that. Their pitcher, who was pitching her second game, came out in the second inning after we had the 4-1 lead. We got base runners on and had some key hits; Chatham (Brouillette) and Isabelle Mulheron each had key hits. Irie pitched a complete game for the win, and we won the championship.
What was the turnaround time for the regional tournament? This team is resilient; we left the field in Bradford at around 9 pm after the state championship and returned home around 11 pm. This is the first time I've been to Bristol, and there was so much paperwork to do, hotels to line up for family, etc. We left at 5:30 on Saturday morning, July 22, to get to Bristol, CT, for an 11 am check-in. It's been a wild ride!
The girls stay in a complex on campus, and I only see them at meals, practice, and games. It's a very different dynamic. Some girls are 11 years old and haven't been away from their parents. It's a lot for them, and they're tired but loving it."
How did you win the first game? We beat Maine 10-1 (Sunday, July 23) after being tied 1-1 going into the fifth. We started Emma Parah, who pitched a complete game. We did well on defense, especially on bunt coverages; ESPN highlighted Aiyanna Lamos on third and Chatham at home.
We scored seven runs in the top of the fifth; Chloe Brosseau had a hit, Chatham had a double for two RBI, and Emma knocked in two runs in the inning. Isabelle Mulheron also had a key hit and an RBI in the inning.
What were some of the defensive highlights of the game? Chatham picked off a runner on first in the first inning and threw out a runner stealing third in the third inning. Isabelle Mulheron, at short, made the out while covering third base to help get the runner out at third. That really silenced the running game for Maine. Emma had a fantastic hitting and pitching performance.
What was the team's response after the game? The feeling after the game was elation, the smiles. I told them to look around the field and cameras and know they'd just represented Vermont and their community well, and I'm so proud. The girls went back to the dorm room last night and watched themselves on ESPN. We heard that Comets' coach Bert Berthiaume had watched the game on TV, which meant so much to the girls. The community support has been outstanding, and it means so much to all of us. People even sent gift baskets for the girls' rooms, well-wishes, and calls.
What was it like taking part in the opening ceremony? There were 11 teams lined up around the facility, and it was amazing to be there. I was talking to the girls about how neat it was to experience the opening ceremony after a win.
Will the Champlain team leave a team photo in the regional dorm? All the Vermont teams stay in the same door room, so our team saw the photo of the Colchester team that beat us last summer. Our team is getting a picture printed, and we'll get it hung up. The girls really wanted to leave that photo to keep the legacy there.
What have you noticed about the level of excellence on the part of Little League International? Little League International does this so well, and it's a fantastic experience on every level. They really take care of the team in every way, right down to having pizza delivered to the teams after a game.
Have you watched any other games in the tournament? We watched the Mass vs. Rhode Island game together last night under the lights after the opening ceremony. Had to leave at 9 pm for pizza in the room.
Do the teams exchange pins in the courtyard? All the dorms open to a courtyard, and the girls exchange pins in that courtyard. The girls are so excited about the pins from the other teams from the Mid-Atlantic and New England Region; there's more to it than just softball.
What did it mean to them to hear from coach Maren McGinn? Maren has been here, and she encouraged the girls to embrace and enjoy it. She's had a big impact on these girls as she's coached them, and she helps them think about the big picture.
What do you want to see the team take away from this experience? The regional officials regularly congratulate us for getting here and remind us that thousands of teams played and didn't make it here. When it's all said and done, I want the team to take away how incredible and valuable this experience was. When they have time to take it in, I want them to appreciate staying with some of their best friends, playing on that beautiful field, and being taken care of at every level. It's a lot of commitment, but it's going to give them memories they'll have for the rest of their lives.
I want these girls to remember this and be prepared to give back to their community and the girls coming up behind them--letting them know they can experience something like this too.
