Former MAHA hockey player Shannon Nadeau and former SASA player McKenna Remillard now play as teammates for the University of New England.
The girls were back in their home state on Friday and Saturday for games against St. Micheal's College.
The split over the weekend, and the one-time Franklin County athletes headed back to Maine.
Nadeau added the first goal of the game for UNE on Saturday in the first period.
Remillard, who played for the Comets during her high school years, and Nadeau, who went on to play high school at Rice Prep, are both great examples of the success girls can have playing the 'coolest game on earth' at the college level.