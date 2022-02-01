At this time of year, ice rinks are full of hockey players, from learn-to-skate youngsters to adult leagues. The Highgate Arena is such a place, but how did the Arena and the area interest in hockey come about?
In 1966, Highgate farmer, Normand Gagne, decided to form a peewee aged hockey team. His sons, Mark (11) and Danny (9) were big fans of Hockey Night in Canada and were excited about being part of a team. With a little recruiting, enough boys came out to form the first organized team in Highgate. They mainly practiced on outdoor ponds, notably a pond on the Beaulieu farm.
Those first games were played against St. Albans in the old railroad building and against a couple of neighboring Canadian teams.
“I remember going up there to play, and some of their guys had full beards,” remembered Mark. “They had outdoor rinks, but there was an indoor rink in Bedford.”
When MVU was set to open in 1970, Norm pushed for hockey to be one of the sports offered. The state wanted a town team of sorts to be already in place to transition to a high school team. The original team had aged into high school and played as the Highgate Hawks out of the old railroad building in St. Albans the year before the school opened.
The first Missisquoi team was coached by Richard Hakey. Gagne took over the second year and led the Thunderbirds to the Division 1 State Championship. In a very exciting playoff. MVU defeated Northfield 5-4 in five overtimes, then in three overtimes prevailed over previously undefeated Spaulding, then lost a close game to Burlington, 3-1. The interest in hockey skyrocketed at MVU.
Gagne coached a couple more seasons, and by that time, there were so many youths wanting to play that the Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association was created. They played on an outdoor rink by O.C. McCuins and at Coote Field Arena.
In the mid-1970’s with interest in hockey booming, the State offered grants to towns to build ice rinks. With McCuins donating the land, the town received $1 million to build the arena. A paperwork issue reduced that number to $900,000, but the rink got built and opened in 1978. Gagne was called upon again in 1979 to lead the Thunderbirds again. He was at the helm for the ‘80-‘81 campaign when the team had the best record in D-1 but lost to Essex 4-3 in overtime. Gagne retired for good after the ‘83 season.
Mike Gagne, a distant relative, started the first girls' team in 1996. That was the basis of the first high school team in 2001.
Currently, there are well over 100 youths at MAHA and over 40 at the high school level.
On February 5th, there will be a short memorial between the girls' and boys' high school games honoring the late Normand Gagne and his contributions to Missisquoi hockey.
