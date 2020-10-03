SWANTON — Relentless. If there was one word to describe how the T-Birds played against Harwood, that’s what it would be.
“(In practice) We worked on 50/50 balls, that and double teaming. We did a lot of having not just one person go to the ball, but both of us,” said Coach Mel Hurlbut.
It’s safe to say that message received by the team. From the start, the T-Birds were voracious on the forecheck, jumping on every 50/50 ball, and blocking passing lanes.
The game plan was simple and effective: do not give Harwood any time or space to make plays. Harwood would battle, and despite being hemmed into their own zone by MVU’s attack, they played a stout defensive game blocking many of MVU’s shots and limiting chances.
With around nine minutes to go in the second quarter, cracks started to form in that defense. Sophomore forward Bella Bigelow rushed the ball up the left side of the field and got a shot on goal; the rebound found its way to senior forward Natalee Harvey, who promptly found the twine.
It was Harvey’s second goal of the season, 1-0 T-Birds. Regarding her strong start, this season Harvey said, “It feels great; last year I played the midfield, so I didn’t score at all. It’s an adjustment for me. It’s definitely been a big change but I’m starting to really like it up there.”
Going into the last half of the game, Harwood attempted to push back, but MVU’s defensive trio of Whitney Farnsworth, Bethie Laroche, and Denise Berger was stopping the breakouts and quickly moving the ball back up the field to their midfielders and forwards to keep the game in Harwood’s end.
This continuous pressure on the attack led to a broken play in front of Hardwood’s net with six minutes left in the third, where Junior forward Maddy Chevalier was able to get a stick on the ball and jam it home to put the birds up 2-0.
That would end up being the final goal of the game. Determination and true team effort lead the T-Birds to victory and every player on the field showed up tonight to make it happen.