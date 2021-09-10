SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds golf team competed against Colchester, Champlain Valley Union, and South Burlington High School at Champlain Country Club on Thursday afternoon.
Reid Myers led the Thunderbirds with 46; Carson Bessette: 52, Keegan Zier: 54, Eli Calhoun: 58, and Connor Mitchell 68
Team scores
CVU: 165
Colchester: 167
SBHS: 179
MVU: 210
