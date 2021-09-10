240949009_378776293738661_479222104588027583_n.jpg

Keegan Zier on the third hole at the Champlain Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 9.

 Gary LaShure

SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds golf team competed against Colchester, Champlain Valley Union, and South Burlington High School at Champlain Country Club on Thursday afternoon.

Reid Myers led the Thunderbirds with 46; Carson Bessette: 52, Keegan Zier: 54, Eli Calhoun: 58, and Connor Mitchell 68

Team scores

CVU: 165

Colchester: 167

SBHS: 179

MVU: 210

