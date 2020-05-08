ENOSBURG — Vermont is home to hundreds of lakes, rivers, and ponds, and newly engaged couple, Shawn Larivee and Christina Ritchie have set out to explore them together.
Larivee and Ritchie have a mutual love for the water, and kayaking is the sport they use most often to pursue that passion.
Lake Carmi is the quickest and a favorite destination for the couple, and they visit the lake frequently in the warmer months.
“We can get home from work, hop in the truck and be there in ten minutes,” said Larivee.
Ritchie grew up kayaking, and her family spent time each summer on the Green River Reservoir in Morrisville. Her family still vacations at the reservoir each summer.
Today, that area is designated as a state park, complete with 27 rustic campsites only accessible by boat. Only boats with trolling motors and smaller can utilize the park, making it a perfect kayaking and canoeing retreat.
“We fill kayaks and canoes with gear, coolers, and food, and paddle a few miles to our campsite. It’s an entourage of kayaks!” said Ritchie, smiling. “It’s part of the challenge and fun of the whole thing.”
The first time Larivee met her Ritchie’s family was on one of the annual Green River excursions.
“Christina picked me up in a canoe, and her mom was behind her in a kayak,” said Larivee, the couple laughing together.
Their third date was a kayaking excursion on Lake Carmi. They paddled and floated and talked for hours.
“It’s not even about the sport as much as it is the relaxation of being on the water,” said Ritchie.
The two visited Rye, NH, last year, and kayaked on the ocean for the first time.
“We kayaked in an inlet, and there was a ton of current,” said Ritchie.
The calm, quiet nature of kayaking provides excellent opportunities to enjoy wildlife in its natural environment.
The north end of Lake Carmi, according to Ritchie and Larivee, affords ample habitat for water-loving wildlife.
“We see bald eagles, gorgeous osprey, ducks, herons, and cranes,” said Richie. “It’s an adventure every time we go.”
Larivee and Ritchie recommended staying close to the shore for the best chances to catch a glimpse of water birds and animals.
“When you’re in a kayak, you’re at nature’s level,” said Ritchie.
Larivee recalled kayaking near the Sandbar last summer. The two paddled into a tall, grassy weedy area.
“Hundred of ducks were taking off and landing. It was nearly evening, and the birds were chirping so loudly as they landed in the grasses,” said Larivee. “You’re really in the middle of nature.”
The couple has had many encounters with loons on Vermont waters, so much so, that Larivee included them in a tattoo.
“The loons always seem to find us,” said Larivee, as he displayed the tattoo, created from a photo of the two of them kayaking at sunset on Colchester Pond.
“It’s amazing to hear them singing to one another,” said Ritchie.
Not every wildlife encounter is peaceful; Ritchie recalled a particular kayak with her sister on the Green River Reservoir years ago.
“We went out as the sun was setting. The water was smooth and glassy, and my sister was going to show me a beaver hut,” explained Ritchie.
“It was so quiet, and suddenly this beaver came up and whacked his tail on the side of my kayak! It was swimming back and forth between our boats, slapping its tail. We paddled out as fast as we could!”
Ritchie and Larivee begin their season in April and kayak into October. Most weeks they, get out a few times week. So far, they haven’t run into any angry beavers.
The couple prefers a hot, sunny summer day, but evening and early morning kayaks also provide beautiful scenery.
“You have the nice afternoon sun, but you have to remember that it will get cooler in the evening,” said Larivee.
Kayaking in the fall brings a feast for the eyes as the foliage turns, and the geese fly south overhead.
In cooler months, the couple bundles up in sweatshirts. Ritchie even brings a blanket to wrap around her legs if it’s chilly.
“You don’t want to be cold out there,” noted Ritchie. “That’s not much fun. If you’re going to go out in the evening or in cooler weather, you want to be prepared.”
Staying close to shore also helps minimize the effect of cool breezes.
Weather awareness is another crucial part of any outdoor activity, and kayaking is no exception. The couple recalled an outing in the Northeast Kingdom last summer.
“We were on Lake Willoughby, and a storm came in very quickly,” said Larivee.
“We watched it come across the lake, and we got back to shore quickly!”
The storm brought torrential downpours and damaging winds; the couple’s quick retreat served to stave off a misadventure.
Larivee documents their adventures and often posts photos on social media so others can enjoy there kayaking experiences.
“We’ve had a lot of people who’ve seen what we do and have picked up the sport themselves,” explained Larivee.
“It’s nice that other people see what we do, and decide to try it. You’ll spend a couple hundred dollars on a boat, and then you can get out on the water and go do it! It’s so simple.”
People of all ages can benefit from kayaking, and it’s a wonderful family activity.
Ritchie brought her boys out when they were young, and Larivee has had the pleasure of introducing his grown children to the sport.
“It’s very hard to fall out of a kayak,” said Ritchie, “so it’s a good way to introduce youngsters and beginners to watersports.”
Kayaking is also the perfect ‘social distancing sport’ allowing people to paddle and float, visit and relax, all within safe distances.
The time spent outdoors also helps ease the stress and strain of regular, or not so regular, life.
“Out on the water, I forget about all that’s going on; I’m surrounded by so much beauty. Vermont is such a wonderful place because you can get out and be in nature,” said Ritchie.
“It’s free fun, free entertainment, and free relaxation. It gives you a chance to get out and enjoy nature--breathe it all in for a while.”