The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites traveled to Middlebury, earning a 13-2 win in three innings. Reed Stygles dominated on the mound, throwing a complete game and allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), walking two and striking out seven.
Bobwhites' coach Dylan Newton was pleased with the team's effort.
"We had a complete game effort from the team tonight. We accomplished everything we talked about needing to do to give ourselves a chance to win- first pitch strikes, getting on base and driving guys in, and making the routine plays," said Newton.
"If we get everyone to contribute like we did tonight and we do the little things right, we're going to give ourselves a chance to win/compete in every game! We're enjoying this one tonight; tomorrow we're back to 0-0 and preparing for Spaulding!"
Bobwhites' batting leaders: Seneca Durocher had two RBI, Carson Neveau had two doubles and an RBI, Austin Stuart had a double, Isaac Gratton had a double and three RBI and each paced the Bobwhites with two hits a piece.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos from the road!
