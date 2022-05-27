The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites took an 8-1 loss to the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks on Thursday, May 26.
Bobwhite offense: Seneca Durocher, Charlie Yates, and Liam Wood each had hits.
Bobwhite pitching: Dakota Wry pitched three innings allowing six hits, and five runs, walking two, and striking out one. Joey Nachaszewski threw three innings allowing three hits, three runs, six strikeouts and two walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.