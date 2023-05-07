ST. ALBANS - The CVU Redhawks girls varsity lacrosse team brought their undefeated record to BFA-St. Albans Saturday, May 6, and continued their winning ways with a convincing 18-7 win against the Comets.
Following a first half that saw CVU lead by a 9-6 margin the Redhawks really turned it on in the second half, outscoring the Comets 9-1. The Comets seemingly had no answer for the CVU offensive attack and were under constant pressure throughout the game in spite of some solid first half offensive play.
Allie Bushey led the Comets with three goals while Adi Hughes added a pair of goals. Annika Fersing and Rae Alexander also added goals for BFA. Goalie Ayla Shea stood tall in net with 13 saves.
The Redhawks were lead by Amelie Scharf with six goals and Stella Dooley with four goals.
Comets' goalie Ayla Shea spoke about playing a difficult opponent after the game. "I think they caught us unready. We need to get back quick and sometimes we don't." Shea added about the second half, "They picked it up, and we stayed where we were. That's a team that we can beat, but today we just didn't play to our potential."
BFA-St. Albans hopes to get back in the win column when they travel to Mount Mansfield on Monday, May 8.
