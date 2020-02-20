ST. ALBANS — The game between the BFA-St. Albans and CVU girls basketball teams on Thursday was closer than the final score might indicate.
The Comets had a number of costly turnovers throughout the game that led to easy baskets for the Redhawks, which helped CVU come away with a 57-40 win.
“One of our keys coming in was to take care of the ball and we just forced too many passes where there wasn’t an opening,” said BFA coach Paul LaFountain.
“We talked about them coming out and pressing in the second half and even though we prepared for it, we didn’t adjust. If we take care of the ball better, it’s probably a four or five-point game late and who knows what would have happened. We just have to tighten things up.
“A lot of our mistakes tonight were mental mistakes and those are fixable,” he added. “I didn’t get the feeling that they were just better than us. I am proud of my team.”
BFA went down by double digits a few times throughout the game, but kept coming back to keep things interesting. They just couldn’t find the big run they needed to get within striking distance.
The Comets were down by 18 with just over five minutes to play in the game and battled back to make it a 49-39 score with a little over a minute left.
Eight of CVU’s 20 free throws came in the final minute, as they made all eight to seal the game.
Turnovers hurt the Comets early in the game, as they only got 15 shots off in the first half. However, they made over 50 percent of those shots to keep it within striking distance.
After falling behind 24-11, the Comets ended the first half on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to seven heading into the locker room.
The Redhawks went on a 12-6 run to start the second half, and BFA was never able to fully recover getting to as close as 10 in the last minute.
Maren McGinn was a spark for the Comets throughout the game leading the team with 16 points.
“Maren was huge for us tonight,” said LaFountain. “And she finished some really tough baskets and kept us in that game. She played great defense and played an overall fabulous game.”
Megan Buckley chipped in six points for the Comets and Alexis Kittell added five.
LaFountain said he knows that if the Comets were able to take away some of the mental mistakes from Thursday’s game, they would be able to compete with CVU.
“I don’t know if there are a lot of people in the state that think teams can compete with CVU, but I know our team does,” he said. “I am proud of the team battling through adversity and making it a game throughout.”
Starting on Saturday, the Comets will have four games in a seven-day span with three of those games coming at home.
They start out hosting Burlington on Saturday followed by a road game at St. Johnsbury on Monday, host Essex on Thursday and host North Country on Feb. 29.
“It’s good and bad we are at home for three of our last four games,” said LaFountain. “It’ll be nice to be in the comfort of our own gym, but you also get fewer index points. We are excited to play in front of the home crowd. It’s a different feel and you just feel more confident; we are excited to see how we fare in these tests coming up, because we obviously want to be playing our best basketball heading into the playoffs.”