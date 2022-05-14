ST. ALBANS - The Comets hosted the CVU Redhawks for a morning showdown on Saturday, May 14. The Redhawks set the tempo early, putting home five goals in the first eight minutes of play. From there the Comets were never able to regain ground they had lost and CVU took the game by a 17-6 margin.
Sophie Zemianek and Kayleigh Brannon recorded two goals and an assist each. Caroline Bliss topped of BFA's scoring with two goals. Ayla Shea (10) and Maeve Pickener (2) made a combined 12 saves.
