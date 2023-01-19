ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites hockey team took a 2-1 loss to the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Dan Rafferty scored BFA's lone goal in the third period, and Deagan Rathburn had 13 saves for the Bobwhites.
CVU's goals were scored by Travis Stroth, assisted by Alex Zuchowski in the second period. Trevin Keefe scored the game-winner on an unassisted goal in the third period. Jason Douglas had 26 saves for the Redhawks.
Bobwhite coach Ben Roberts complimented his athletes: "I really loved our effort; we did a nice job with D-zone coverage, faceoffs, getting pucks in deep and working it around. Douglas was very good, and he had our number tonight.
Roberts gave a shout-out to Dan Rafferty on the unassisted goal.
"It started out with Woody (Liam Wood) sticking with his man," said Roberts, "and ended with Rafferty with a nice individual effort and a good finish."
According to Roberts, the Bobwhites were glad to be back on home ice.
"You could feel the energy tonight in the warm-up and pregame. We love playing at the Complex. It's a great place to play, and we're very fortunate."
