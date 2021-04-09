News broke today, that Red Gendron, head coach of the University of Maine Black Bears hockey team and former coach of the BFA St. Albans Bobwhite hockey team passed away. Gendron coached the Bobwhite hockey team to four state titles and made many lasting friendships in the St. Albans community.
I never met Gendron in person, but I did have the opportunity to chat with him over the phone in December of 2019. Knowing his success and stature, I wasn't sure, when I reached out to him if he'd want to speak with me. Boy, was I wrong! Gendron and I spoke for nearly two hours; he was a wonderful conversationalist, and when I hung up the phone, I felt I had been chatting with a long-time friend.
I've put a link to that article below, and I hope those who knew Gendron will read it and hear his love for the St. Albans hockey community. For those who didn't know him, take a minute and get to know the man who helped elevate the Bobwhite program one more level and eventually handed the reigns to his former player--the current coach, Toby Ducolon.
Gendron was passionate about the game, there was no doubt of that when I spoke with him, but even more so, he seemed very passionate about the people he'd had the opportunity to meet while playing and coaching the game he loved.
Messenger Sports extends our condolences to Gendron's friends, family, his team at UMaine, and to all those grieving in our local community.
Ruthie Laroche
