The Richford Junior-Senior High School is hosting a cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Choiniere Family Farm trails in Highgate. There will also be races for adults and kids earlier in the day.
Who can race? Elementary students and adults register at 8:30 a.m. and race at 9 a.m. Grades 1 and 2 run for fun on a kids’ half mile course. Grades 3, 4, and 5 run on a 1-mile course, and adults run a 5K at the same time as the kids.
Cost: registration is $2 for elementary and adult runners.
Middle school and high school race times
Middle school boys: 10 a.m. 2500 meter race
Middle school girls: 10:45 a.m. 2500 meter race
Varsity boys: 11:30 a.m. 5000 meter race
Varsity girls: 12:15 p.m. 5000 meter race
Where? The Choiniere Family Farm Trails at 3550 Gore Road, Highgate Center, VT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.