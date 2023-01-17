ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets boys' varsity basketball team hosted the MVU Thunderbirds on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in a classic in-county contest. At the end of four high-intensity quarters, the Thunderbirds secured the 54-38 win.
The teams traded baskets through the first quarter, with the Hornets maintaining a slender lead throughout. Ray Fournier tied the game with 40 seconds remaining, but Vaughn Wilde drove through traffic to retake the lead for the Hornets. It didn't last long, as MVU's Gavin Nichols launched a buzzer-beater three in front of the Hornets' bench to take a 15-14 lead at the end of the quarter.
Offense was at a premium in the second quarter. Fournier and Tabor Rich combined to give the T-birds a four-point bump in the last two minutes of the half; Ried Myers' late three extended the lead. Peter Stiebris added two for the Hornets from the free throw line, but MVU took a 24-18 advantage into the halftime break.
Silas Kane kicked off the Hornets' offense with a bucket in the paint as Enosburg fought to regain the lead early in the third.
Fournier continued to impact the game, adding six points to the score in the first two minutes on a basket, a free throw, and a three while also battling on the floor for possession.
Kohl Johnston dished to Fournier for a bucket in the paint, and Caleb Surprise scored on a diving layup under heavy Hornet pressure to give the T-birds a nine-point lead with two minutes remaining in the quarter.
Devyn Gleason earned a cheer from the hometown crowd, taking off down the court to score on a high-flying breakaway layup to narrow the MVU lead to five.
Myers tacked on six points in the final minute, including a heavily contested scoop shot. Rich and Johnston got the hard work done on the boards, and MVU took a 40-29 lead into the final frame.
MVU came out with intensity in the fourth, eager to put the Hornets in the rearview. Brady Creller drained a deep three, and Rich netted a bucket moments after causing chaos in the Hornet ranks with a turnover on an Enosburg inbound play.
In-county bragging rights are always on the line when neighbors meet on the court, and Tuesday's contest was no exception. Down 47-33 with three minutes left, the Hornets continued to battle, but MVU'S pressure kept a lid on the Enosburg basket and gave the visiting T-birds the victory.
Ray Fournier shared his thoughts on the game and the teamwork needed for the win: "Chemistry is easy on this team; Gavin knows where I am, and we don't have to look at each other. He knows exactly where I am when I'm open in the post."
Reid Myers knew what he needed to do to contribute to the win: "Coach told us we needed to come out strong, and I felt I could come and attack when I had the ball. This was a must-win game and small-town rivalry, and it's a good win."
Gavin Nichols was glad to see the week's practice pay off: "We worked hard in practice and wanted to come out with high energy and a win. I'm having a lot of fun on this team."
Thunderbird coach Matt Walker was proud of his team's successful defense on Enosburg's sharp shooting Devyn Gleason.
"We doubled off every high screen, doubled him in the post, and doubled to help push him back in retreat. The guys worked on it for three days and really implemented it well," said Walker.
"Devyn's a great player; for us to reach the challenge--especially Caleb Surprise, who played defense on him all night--was outstanding. He did a great job containing him; there's no shutting him down."
Walker complimented several T-birds on their efforts: "We got a huge lift from Reid Myers and a great start from Kohl going in the post. Brady Creller won't show up in the scorebook tonight, but his position defense of walling off the drives was great."
Walker also spoke of the seniors: "These seniors have been around and had some tough times, and they're enjoying their time together. Ray Fournier's leadership, effort, and enthusiasm--he picks everybody up every single day, and they follow him. They do all of that on their own--all the energy and uplift."
Scoring leaders: MVU was led by Ray Fournier with 19 points, Ried Myers and Brady Creller each had nine. Devyn Gleason led Enosburg with ten points; Ayden Dash had nine.
