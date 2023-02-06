ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites were back at the Complex on Saturday, February 4 to host the Rice Green Knights after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday evening.
Clearly putting their last game in the review mirror, BFA got off to a fast start as Liam Wood and Corbin Schriendorfer nearly connected for a goal on the opening shift. Rice weathered the storm however and the game remained scoreless heading into the second period.
Through the course of the second, the Green Knights slowly turned the momentum and the game took a defensive turn and continued to be scoreless until the overtime.
With 41 seconds left in play, Rice finally managed to break the stalemate and upended what looked to be a scoreless tie.
Deagan Rathburn was rock solid between the pipes for the Bobwhites, making an impressive 28 saves in the loss.
The Bobwhites’ next game: Monday, Feb. 6 at Essex against the Essex Hornets at 5:30pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.