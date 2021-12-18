The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds boys JV and varsity basketball teams swept Lake Region, with the varsity team earning a 43-35 victory on Friday, Dec. 17.
The Thunderbirds trailed by one point with three minutes remaining in the game, when junior Caleb Surprise hit a three point shot, and Luc Fournier netted four straight free throws to provid the margin of victory for Missisquoi as the road victory evened their record at 1-1.
Hayzen Luneau lead the varsity T-birds with 18 points and fellow Captain Ray Fournier added 9.
MVU is at cross county rival BFA St. Albans on Wednesday Dec. 22, at 7:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.