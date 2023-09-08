The Enosburg Hornets girls' soccer team started their season on Friday, Sept. 8, with a 5-0 loss to the Lake Region Rangers. Although the final score was not what they would have hoped, their team chemistry and heart showed through the cloudy, rainy atmosphere they played in.
The Hornets started their game strong, bringing the ball to their opponents' side of the field often. Both teams fought for ball control, but the Rangers were able to get the upper hand, scoring three goals in the first half. As the game went on, heavy rain began to fall; both teams continued to play hard, but the Rangers came out on top 5-0.
