FILE PHOTO: MVU's Gage Rembert plays in the game against Enosburg on Sept. 13. 

 Adam Laroche

The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds boys' varsity soccer team fell 4-3 to the Lake Region Rangers on Saturday, Sept. 16. Luc Oliver led the Rangers with three goals and Liam Oliver had one. Beau Reynolds scored two goals keeping MVU in the game. Gage Rembert and Gavin Nichols each added goals for MVU. 

