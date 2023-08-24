Who do you have returning for the 2023 season? We return 14 varsity players this fall. This includes three seniors, 10 juniors and one sophomore. This group brings back a lot of experience and hopefully some leadership from our older guys. Our captains this fall are seniors Landon Paulson and Peter Steibris. Of this group several were a part of our 2021 State Championship team.
Do you have any new players or a core of new players who will impact the team this season? In addition to the returners we add two seniors who are new to our program, one junior, another sophomore and possibly one freshman. I expect that all of our new guys will make a big impact for us and add to our depth. In addition to the varsity group we also have a solid group of JV players.
Entering into your third decade of coaching, what are your goals and priorities for a season? I don't think my season goals and priorities have changed much in 31 years of coaching varsity soccer. The idea is always to develop players and to put a competitive team on the field. Some seasons are more challenging than others for a variety of reasons, but at the end of the day it's about creating a positive environment for the guys and helping them develop to be contributing players and for some to move on to play at the college level.
Would you like to give a shout out to your staff? I have a great coaching staff returning that includes Rich Ross, our goalkeeper coach, Daren Rivard, and Noah Swainbank.
