The Rail City Boxing Club traveled to St-Hyacinthe, QC over the weekend of April 22 to compete at the provincial Gants de Bronze tournament. Noah Vincelette of St. Albans and Ivan Young of North Hero took home Silver Medals, while Levi Sicely of Cambridge took home a Bronze medal. Other Rail City Boxers, JJ Rivera, Alonso Cifuentes, and Connor Couture also competed in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Levi Sicely was awarded his Bronze medal at 57 kg in the age 15/16 category, Ivan Young was awarded his Silver medal at 66 kg in the age 15/16 category, and Noah Vincelette was awarded his Silver medal at 63 kg in the age 15/16 category.
Cora Thomas, a 2023 National Silver Gloves Champion and a boxer who competes with the Rail City Boxing Club, didn’t compete in the tournament, but drove up after her BFA-St. Albans Comets’ softball game to show her support for her Rail City teammates.
