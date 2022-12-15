boxing.jpg

Logan Kimball, age 15, of St. Albans, VT, celebrates after his win at the New England Silver Gloves competition in Lynn, MA, over the weekend of Dec 10. 

 

 Courtesy of Hans Olson

The Rail City Boxing Club traveled to Lynn, MA, over the weekend of Dec. 10 and 11, to compete in the New England Silver Gloves. Ivan Young of North Hero defeated Rhode Island's Terez Osbourne by decision in an thrilling match. Along with Fairfield's Cora Thomas (who went unopposed), Ivan moves on to the Silver Gloves Northeast Regionals early next year in Watertown, NY. In other non-tournament action, Logan Kimball of St. Albans defeated Eddie Quinn of Massachusetts by first round stoppage. Additionally, Alonso Cifuentes of Fairfield and Nathaniel Humphrey of St. Albans competed in exciting bouts.The Rail City Boxing Club trains at The Fitness Zone in St. Albans, VT

