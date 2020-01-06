St. Albans — Lightning struck early in the first period for Stowe, and the Raiders hung on to a 1-0 lead the rest of the way to down the Bobwhites of BFA.
The goal jolted the Stowe bench, and coach Adrien Melrose could be heard yelling “They want to be at home, we want to be here.”
The invigorated Stowe team fed off of the early momentum and dominated the Bobwhites in the opening period physically and from a shots on goal standpoint. The Raiders finished the opening period with ten shots on goaltender Dan Ellis.
BFA came out firing in the second period and looked much more sound on offense. A stellar effort from Stowe’s goaltender Ethan Brown kept the Bobwhites at bay.
The senior’s best save of the night was a diving stop midway through the second period in which Brown gloved a screaming Bobwhite shot attempt.
BFA had further opportunities in the third period to tie the game, but could not convert — especially on the powerplay. Finishing the night 0-2 on five-on-four advantages, Toby Ducolon’s Bobwhite squad dropped their second home contest of the season and fell to 4-2 on the young season.
Brown would finish his shutout performance with a 32 save effort — 26 of them coming in the second and third periods in which BFA outshot Stowe 26-12.
Meanwhile, Ellis would finish the game with 21 saves on 22 shot attempts good enough to post a .954 save percentage.
Next up for the Bobwhites is a trip to Middlebury where they will hope to rekindle an offense that put up a whopping 8 goals against CVU a week ago.