SWANTON —Rutland and MVU combined for 54 shots on net Saturday afternoon but only Raider Molly Abatiell’s went in as the Thunderbirds went down, 1-0.
“It was a goaltending battle,” commented MVU coach Brian Fortin. “We had our chances, but not playing for a couple weeks made our timing off just a bit and we couldn’t get one by her.”
There were plenty of chances by both teams. Breezy Parent stole the puck and went in alone from the blue line. She cut across the crease and tried to slip it in 5 hole, but Raider goalie Emily Hathaway covered to deny Parent.
Then Rutland’s Alyssa Kennedy stripped a defenseman for a breakaway only to be denied by Mandy Conley in the MVU net. It was Conley again stuffing a 2-on-1 with time running out in the period.
Lora Fresn was dangerous all game with her best chance coming early in the second. Bri Jarvais fed Fresn from behind the net into the slot, where her one timer was gloved by Hathaway.
“I had some real good looks,” commented Fresn. “I seemed to anticipate better today and we’re getting used to working together.”
With two minutes left in the second, Rutland put together their best shift of the game. In the period of the long change, the Raiders kept the pressure on in the MVU zone and the Thunderbirds tired out and couldn’t clear. A scrum in front of Conley resulted in Abatiell’s goal for the 1-0 lead.
MVU responded with Parent taking the faceoff at center ice into the Rutland zone. She passed over to an open Emily Airoldi but the puck bounced as Airoldi was going to knock it into the open net.
It’s not always how many you score, it’s how many you prevent from going in. Case in point was early in the third period during a Rutland power play.
The puck went across the crease to an open Raider, but as she was swiping the puck into the net, along came Haley Stefaniak.
“Even if you’re behind them, you back check as hard as you can and lift their stick,” explained Stefaniak. The puck continued to slide toward the boards.
MVU went on the powerplay five minutes into the third. Abby Bessette corralled the puck at the blue line and put a shot on Hathaway who gave up one of her few rebounds. Parent and Airoldi had several whacks at it but the goalie finally covered.
There were no whistles for the last three minutes of the game, something that didn’t fit the Thunderbird plans.
“I wanted to get a whistle, so we could set up pulling the goalie and get our players rested,” explained Fortin.
“It comes down to knowing the situation in the game. Otherwise I was very happy with the way we played against a good D1 team. There was really only one shift difference.”
Rutland moves to 4-3 and MVU evens a 2-2. The Thunderbirds face the U-32 Raiders on Wednesday.