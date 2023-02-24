HIGHGATE - The No. 8 MVU Thunderbirds girls' hockey team took a 1-0 loss to the No. 9 Stowe Raiders in the play-in round of the D3 Vermont girls' hockey state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25.
MVU dominated play throughout all three periods, but Stowe's Ava Buczek scored the game-winner on assists from Isabel Donza and Jackie Henderson at 9:45 in the second period.
Addyson Longway, Brooke Rainville, and Rory Schreindorfer had several good looks for the T-birds early in the first period, but Stowe goalie Iris Cloutier, who turned away 35 shots over three periods, kept the T-birds off the board.
After the Raiders tacked on the game's first goal in the second period, the Thunderbirds continued to dominate the play but couldn't get a puck past Cloutier.
The Thunderbirds outshot the Raiders 10 to 3 in the third but still couldn't punch a goal through Stowe's defense. On MVU's end of the ice, Jadyn Lapan made two outstanding saves on point-blank shots as the clock fell below two minutes.
The Thunderbirds nearly capitalized with 30 seconds remaining, crashing the net, but once again came up empty-handed. They pulled the goalie in the final 30 seconds, but the Raiders outlasted the onslaught and secured the win.
MVU coach Katie Campbell spoke of the game: "Our effort was there tonight. Props to the Stowe goalie; she stood on her head, and we couldn't squeak anything by her. Everyone was working. We just kept saying we had to get that one, and it never came, but it wasn't for lack of effort. They left it all out there and were playing for each other. I told them you can still play a great hockey game and lose. It happens. Stowe was the lucky ones tonight."
Campbell also spoke of the seniors who played their last game for MVU hockey: "Our seniors, Maddie (Guyette), Kiera (Longway), and Kali (Favreau-Ward), I can't say enough good stuff about them, not just as hockey players but as people. They're always positive, smiling, a friend to everyone, they communicate, and all that transitions onto the ice. Maddie has a C for a reason; she's a great leader, teammate, and friend. We're going to miss them next year. They're tough skates to fill, and tough seats in the locker room to fill."
