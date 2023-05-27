BFA-Fairfax senior Raegan Decker reached the 100-goal milestone on Thursday, May 25. Decker, who attends BFA-Fairfax and plays lacrosse for Milton High School, closed the 2023 regular season with a total144 goals after scoring 13 goals against Lamoille Union High School on Friday, May 26. 

