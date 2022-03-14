Quincy Fournier is the picture of health, an avid runner, skier--an athlete. She closed out her senior year at BFA St. Albans and attended Middlebury College in the fall of 2021, but she went with a very different perspective: she was learning to adapt to life with Multiple Sclerosis. This winter, Fournier became an ambassador for MS4MS, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the disease and helping those with it live life to the fullest.
Q&A with Quincy Fournier
What is MS4MS? It stands for Missions Stadiums for Multiple Sclerosis. Sam, the founder, grew up with a family member who had MS. He created the nonprofit to spread awareness and fundraise for research at Johns Hopkins. His focus is to bring athletics into MS. He wants to broaden the scope of MS so that pro athletes and programs can help raise awareness.
Why did you choose to become an MS4MS ambassador? When most people think about MS, they think about people who are 50 and older. I was 18 when I was diagnosed, and I wanted to find an organization that supported athletes and raised awareness of the disease in younger people. MS4MS is all about exercise and a healthy lifestyle. I want to remind people my age that it doesn't have to define you or change what you love.
How has MS affected you? I had two relapses five weeks apart, and I couldn't run, and I love running; it was scary. With MS, it's super important to exercise.
I have Relapse and Remitting MS, so a lesion on the brain will be active, and I'll have debilitating symptoms. When I don't have relapses, I feel normal. Half the time, I forget I have it.
I wondered if I couldn't run or hang out in hot tubs (MS can make you sensitive to heat). Did I have to change my lifestyle? I've learned you have to adapt and take your treatment, but it doesn't have to halt everything. I want people to know it's not a death sentence. It's a slight lifestyle change, not the end of your lifestyle.
How common is MS? MS is common in Vermont. According to my neurologist, 1 in 400 people are diagnosed in our state. It has to do with vitamin D deficiency and our distance from the equator.
What did you know about MS before your diagnosis? I didn't know what it was. It's not really talked about, but we could better discuss it if more people know about it. That's what MS4MS and Johns Hopkins are trying to do, and that's the most optimal outcome.
What will you be doing as an ambassador for MS4MS? I've got two fundraising initiatives in mind for this year. I want to plan a golf tournament at the Champlain Country Club over the summer, and I'd like to do a run for MS in the Franklin County area.
What's an interesting fact you've learned about MS recently? A month ago, an article came out that said having the Epstein Barr virus will activate MS in people who have the genes. It's not necessarily hereditary, but it is genetically linked. If we could stop people from getting Epstein Barr, could we stop MS? Scientists are learning more about it every day.
Have you had support from the community? I've been dating Brook Hodgeman for four years, and his mom Stephanie has advocated for me in every aspect of my life. She did so much research when I got my diagnosis, and she's helped me have a positive outlook.
My mom Jenny Fournier is my person. She was worried about me two years ago when I started having symptoms. She knows me and my body, and she's the person I can hug and love and feel at home with. She opened a restaurant last summer. I was in the hospital for two weeks in the middle of that. She took time off to be with me in the midst of it.
When I was in the hospital for the first time in April 2021, on my 18th birthday, my friends came and visited me. They made sure I was okay and made posters and signs; it was such an outpouring of love. My elementary teachers, high school teachers, coaches, and pediatrician have all supported me. It made me realize how many people helped shape me into the person I am today, and I'm so grateful for that. That's what our community is all about. I feel so loved.
Having this kind of community makes me even more motivated to do good, make them proud, and create positive change on something that's not necessarily positive. I'm very fortunate to be in the position that I am.
MS4MS Founder Sam Greenburg
What does it mean to have Quincy join the MS4MS team? When I first spoke with Quincy, I knew she was going to be the perfect College MS Warrior Ambassador for the organization. Her selfless motivation for joining our team and her drive to inspire others are right in line with the character of those connected with MS4MS. I also knew we were going to be a great resource and support system for Quincy when it came to her own fight against MS.
Since I started MS4MS in college 10 years ago, I always knew that I wanted to leverage students and universities to grow our mission and make a greater impact. With this disease touching so close to home for those in their late teens, 20’s and 30’s, awareness is so important for all college students. Since most students also enjoy sports and entertainment, it was the perfect fit with our organization. With Quincy now taking on the role of MS4MS Ambassador, the sky's the limit with the unique fundraising and awareness events we can work on together!
What is the goal of MS4MS? The ultimate goal for MS4MS is to have a large enough impact in the fight against MS, where a cure is found one day, and all those affected by the disease have a resource and support system to fight every single day. We share My MS Stories on our website, and there’s often a common theme: a long, drawn-out diagnosis process. This problem starts from an awareness piece, and informing college students on what MS is, the common symptoms, and ways to get ahead of early treatment are important for their long-term outcomes battling the disease. For Quincy to take on the role of ambassador at the college level and be that voice for anyone dealing with MS, MS symptoms, or having a family member with MS is a testament to her character. We're so lucky to have her on our team helping us grow our mission, and we are excited to be #spreadingORANGE together!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.