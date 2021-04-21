ST. ALBANS — The BFA St. Albans girls tennis team is boasting some big numbers this season; 14 girls came out for the team, joining returning players Quincy Fournier and Lydia Hodgeman.
Quincy, did anything surprise you coming back in after all that time off? “I didn’t realize how rusty I could get from just one winter! But it’s really fun watching the other players improve every day! We have one girl who hasn’t played since she was eight years old, and every day she gets better and better; it’s exponential growth!”
Lydia, what are you enjoying about being back on the court? “It’s nice to be back in the team atmosphere. It’s really difficult not to have that team and those people to train with between the seasons. I’m grateful to have that now. We have a really big group this year. We recruited new players, and they’re getting really good!”
BFA tennis coach Laura Laramee loves the team’s enthusiasm. “It’s exciting to see the players come out and have fun. They’re all smiling because they get to hit the ball--something they haven’t had a chance to do for almost two years. Even kids new to the game are embracing it and finding out it’s a lifetime sport. There’s been a 60 percent increase in tennis since Covid, because it’s an individual sport, and you can get out there with a friend and play.
Has anything surprised you about the team so far? “They’re all doing so well for being away from the game for so long. This is one of the most fun teams I’ve coached at BFA. They are a blast to work with.”
