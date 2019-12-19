Anthony Labor - Messenger Sports Writer
I would say I’m looking forward to seeing how girls hockey is going to play out around the state. Starting in Division II, the defending champion Missisquoi team is very young this season with a number of eighth-graders seeing playing time, but with Madison Conley returning as their netminder and Brianna Parent always a threat to score I would still keep an eye on the Thunderbirds to make some noise in D-II. In Division I, it always comes down to Essex and BFA-St. Albans. Both graduated some quality players from last year’s title matchup but neither team can ever be counted out as we have seen the two squads account for every championship with the exception of Rutland a couple of years ago. Both teams might have lost some quality players to graduation, but both also brought back a good cast of returning players, so both should be reloading, not rebuilding. And with the up-and-coming Burlington/Colchester squad looking very good out of the gate, things could be a lot more interesting this year in Division I than in year’s past.
Wynn Paradee - Messenger Sports Writer
I’m looking forward to all local high school hockey teams. From what I’ve seen in this early season, all should have exciting seasons. The MVU girls are much stronger than anticipated with the addition of five eighth-graders who can play. They’re strong up the middle and will surprise some teams. MVU boys are deep and should be there at the end. BFA teams always are near the top and this year should be no exception. I haven’t seen Milton yet, but they have good numbers and a couple of scorers that should keep them in games.
Adam Laroche - Messenger Sports Photographer
If I had to choose one team that I am most interested in seeing this winter, it would have to be the MVU boys’ hockey team. Their turnaround over these past few seasons has been very impressive and great to see. Even with the slow start this season, I believe this team has the potential to take the next step and make a deep playoff run. The MAHA program has produced a great group of offensive and defensive hockey players along with solid goaltending. I’m looking forward to seeing what this season holds for them!
Paul Snyder (guest) - Northwest Access TV Programming Cooridnator/Sports Director
We’re very fortunate to have four high schools in Franklin County that have winter teams. That allows many of our student-athletes to face off against each other either on the court or in the rink throughout the seasons. While the level of athleticism might differ between teams because of different divisions, it always seems to end up being an exciting and fun night. I love seeing the players interact with one another because they know each other off the court/ice or a fan joking around with their fellow community neighbors over whose team is going to win. At Northwest Access TV, we’re set to cover more than a dozen inter-county games between the four schools this winter and the environment is always ramped up. It’s like the teams are fighting for county pride. I’m really looking forward to those matchups this year.