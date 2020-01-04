WYNN PARADEE
Messenger Sports Writer
After last season, the MVU girls hockey team was looking at this season with only about 10 girls. They opened this season with over 20 on the roster. The addition of 5 eighth graders was a big plus. The biggest reason I think they won’t repeat as D2 champs is I believe they are good enough to be moved into the D1 tournament at the end. Girls hockey changed regular season formats to have basically 3 divisions during the regular season only to be compressed into 2 for the playoffs. It would be a big step forward for the team if they are in fact good enough for the D1 tournament.
ADAM LAROCHE
Messenger Sports Photographer
Although they may not be a big surprise after the start they’ve had to this season, I believe the MVU boys basketball team is poised to make a statement in DII VT hoops this year. The Thunderbirds have a deep, athletic team and can run with anyone. Senior captain Ethan Creller’s ability to shoot the three will create many scoring opportunities for juniors Gabe Unwin, Patrick Walker, and the T-Birds’ big man Mathew Curtis in the post. With the strong senior leadership of Creller and Colby Theberge and first-year head coach Matt Walker’s new up-tempo offense, I see this team with double-digit wins on the season, a home playoff game, and a legitimate chance to end the season at the Barre Auditorium.
ROBBIE MAHER
Messenger Sports Writer
Despite an uninspiring loss to Missisquoi in the finals of the Lamoille Holiday Tournament, I am sticking with my sentiment from a week ago. I believe Enosburg is a dangerous team in Division III. The return of Ethan Williams from injury in the Lamoille tournament proved to be a tremendous boost for EFHS as the senior logged 36 points to go along with 29 rebounds over the weekend. Still missing seniors Tommy Benoit and Logan Jette due to injury, the Hornets offense has largely been inconsistent to this point but has shown great potential. When Benoit and Jette return, both will add a much-needed presence from beyond the arc to couple with Williams’ presence in the paint. Primarily playing teams from Divisions I and II, the Hornets play a stronger schedule than most DIII teams, which may reflect on their overall record. But don’t let this fool you, Chad Lovelette’s Hornets squad is more than capable of making a spirited run at the Division III title.
Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
While I don’t think I’m jumping out on any limbs with this answer and don’t think it’s as much as a surprise as much as it’s their year to continue their upward trend, I’m going with the BFA-St. Albans girls basketball team. The Comets made a couple of trips to Patrick in the past few years, it always seemed like the talk outside of Franklin County was about CVU (which is warranted seeing how they have made it to every championship game since 2011) and St. Johnsbury with the two programs meeting in the past three state title games. I think this is the year when they add the Comets to that conversation. And everyone has to remember, this group has only one senior on the team in Megan Buckley. Caitlyn Dasaro is a force to be reckoned with on both offense and defense and can score from just about anywhere. Buckley, Maren McGinn and Mackenzie Moore add a good presence down low and Iris Burns is a threat from 3-point range. This team genuinely has it all. With a group of six juniors and four sophomores on the team, I think if this team keeps playing to their potential, the state won’t just be talking about them at Patrick come March as they set their sights on the program’s first championship since 1993, but the foreseeable future as well.
Bryce Bachelder
Northwest Access TV Sports Commentator
Hold on, I put my answer somewhere, let me look for it. Ah, here it is, under the… wait for it… RADAR. (Nailed it.) My pick is the MVU boys basketball team. This is sort of the typical MVU boys basketball cycle: a tough 2-4 years, and then hit a year or two window with the right parts that make something happen. It happened with the St. Amour, Lumsden, Fournier state championship team, and again a few year ago with the Walker, Cutting, Wright team that went to Patrick Gym. With the strong start the MVU boys basketball team has had this year, most recently winning the Lamoille Holiday Tournament, they could potentially make a solid playoff run. Even in the last few years I thought the talent was much better than what their final records reflected. With their exciting, fast paced, FIND EVERY FAST BREAK POSSIBLE style of play, they just had to make some tweaks to be a very good team. Tweaks like finding a more reliable half court offensive set, remembering that defense is cool too, and being more disciplined to reduce turnovers while you go FIND EVERY FAST BREAK POSSIBLE. Ethan Creller’s scoring potential, Gabriel Unwin’s athleticism and Patrick Walker’s hustle could all be the catalysts to make an under-the-radar run. And for the record, I played pick up basketball with Sean Power this summer. It’s hard to keep up with him as an out of shape 31-year-old. Glean from that what you will.