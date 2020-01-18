Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
I’m going to step out on a limb a little here. I wanted to challenge myself and dig deep into schedules and scores for teams for this answer and find a team that might have already been counted out as a .500 team. But the team I think could get back toward .500, but isn’t being talked about is the MVU girls basketball team. They’ve had a challenging first half of the season with their opponents combining to be 11 games over .500, including games against undefeated Harwood (6-0), Lake Region (6-0) and Division I rival BFA-St. Albans (5-1 heading into Friday’s game against SBHS). The second half of the schedule is much more favorable for the Thunderbirds with their opponents with a combined record of 30-47. MVU sits at 2-5 entering the week, but still play Milton and Winooski twice each with both programs combining for one win and also play Middlebury and Vergennes again, which are the Thunderbirds’ two wins on the season. If they take care of business with those six game they would be up to eight wins, and also have another game against Colchester on their schedule which they only lost by two the first time around and if they could come away with an upset win against the likes of North Country, Enosburg, Mt. Abraham or against Division I MMU, that would get them to that 10th win. For a team that won five games last year and has struggled to string wins together in recent years, an 8-10 win season would be a big step forward for this program.
Adam Laroche
Messenger Sports Photographer
Currently sitting at 4-3 on the season, I believe the Fairfax boys basketball team is poised to turn things around make a run at a top three finish in Div. III this season. The Bullets started the season at 2-0, averaging over 70 points per game before taking three straight road losses to Div. II opponents. Two of the three losses were to Div. II division leaders MVU (81-77 final) and Milton (74-72). Both of these games were hard-fought, tight games to the end. The Bullets have been able to turn things around with back to back wins over Winooski and Stowe in the past couple of weeks. This team is very athletic and gets up and down the court very well. Led by junior guard Carl Bruso, the Bullet offence is a handful for any defense. The scoring ability of Cam Meunier, Kolton Gillian and Isaac Decker along with the outside shooting threat of Weston Black will make them a Div. III contender.
Wynn Paradee
Messenger Sports Writer
On the hockey side of things, all five local teams are off to good starts. At 3-2-1, the MVU girls are closest to .500. They won’t know until the end which Division tournament they will end up in. Tier 2 teams, of which MVU is one of, has had some strong showings early in the season and will be divided between the two state tournaments. I predict the Lady Thunderbirds will finish at 10-9-1, which will be around the cut line when the seedings come out at the end of the regular season. A good chance of getting back to Gutterson in Div. II, not so much if they play in the Div. I tournament.
Robbie Maher
Messenger Sports Writer
I’ve been touting the Enosburg Hornets boys basketball team all year. Now residing at 4-4 on the season, and coming off of a demoralizing 55-25 loss to BFA clearly there are some offensive inconsistencies that Chad Lovelette’s squad will need to address. Even so, the resounding loss did come at the hands of a Division I Bobwhite squad. Having said this previously, it is important to note that Enosburg’s schedule primarily pits them against Division I & II teams — come playoff time, the Hornets will square off against Division III. The BFA loss marked the second game of senior Tommy Benoit’s season having recently returned from injury. When he becomes more acclimated with the offense he will join a strong post player in Ethan Williams as well as shooters Aidan Kelly and Gavin Johnson making EFHS a formidable offense in the Div. III ranks. I’ve said all year I like the Hornets to make a run at the Division III title, the loss to BFA was certainly concerning, but with the Hornets stepping up two divisions in that contest, it has to be taken with a grain of salt. Look for the Hornets to turn their season around.
Nick Mumley; Host 101.3 The Game
While the BFA Bobwhites basketball team currently stands at a not-so-pleasant 2-5 record, I can almost guarantee that they’ll finish above .500 and with yet another Lake Division title come late February. Led by a pair of fun to watch players in Kameron Dunsmore and Taylor Yates, the Bobwhites have come close to multiple “signature wins” in their first six games. A few weeks ago, they fell by only 11 points to D-2 leader U-32, a team that is ranked 6th in my 101.3 The Game power rankings with an unblemished 8-0 record. They also hung tough with the 5th ranked South Burlington Wolves, who are the only team to knock off D-1 frontrunner CVU. BFA took a 13-4 lead in that game, holding the offensive minded Wolves without a field goal in the first quarter. They always play a brutal non-league schedule, facing off against the top teams in the Metro League in the first half. When they hit the Lake League schedule in the second half, the going will get much easier for them. In fact, they’ve already beaten arguably the two best teams in the Lake (Enosburg and MVU). They still have some tough games ahead, like D-1 opponents in MMU and Colchester, as well as a long-awaited rematch with Missisquoi on January 28th. BFA won the first meeting of that intense rivalry on a buzzer beater earlier in the year. Look for the Bobwhites to catch fire in the second half and win a minimum of 10 games this season.