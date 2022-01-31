The 2022 Winter Olympics will kick off on Feb. 3, and local athlete Wolfgang Lux will be cheering for athletes he's trained alongside in Lake Placid over the years.
Lux, a member of the Junior Candidate Team for Luge, returned from his first winter training camp of 2022.
Q&A with Wolfgang Lux
What has the last year of training looked like for you? I did one luge camp in 2021 in November inLake Placid. I trained at start three, the same as the last year and a half, and things are going well.
What's it like for you as you're training in an Olympic year? I think it's very cool. It's a one-in-a-million chance for the athletes there, and I love watching them slide.
Do you know any of the athletes competing in the luge races at the Winter Olympics? I know all of them. I've known some since I started racing and others more recently.
Do you ever work or train with them? There was one year when a few of them came and helped out at a camp.
What stands out about their level of expertise? They're very confident and have been training for many years; they know what they're doing.
Is it motivating to see athletes you know participate in the Olympics? This year two of the younger doubles team members made the US Olympic Team over the more experienced older competitors, and I think it's cool they've done that. Watching them slide is really eye opening; it's a whole different level of experience. When I first started doing luge, I met some of the older athletes on the Junior National Team at the time. A couple of years later, they have moved up, and now they're competing in the Olympics. The amount of practice they've put in these past years is amazing , and it's very motivating.
What are your goals for this year? I have a camp Feb. 7-13, and after that, I leave for training camp and Nationals in Utah for three weeks. That will be four camps for this luge season. I want to try to stay consistent and get my lines down. There are different ways to go down a track, and some are more efficient than others. I'm going to be working hard and focusing on that.
What do you do at training camp? We slide, practice our starts, go to the gym and workout, play games and do activities, and on the weekends, we go into Lake Placid; there's a lot to do there. It’s a great time to bond with my teammates and push each other to do better. We have two sessions of sliding, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. We take turns, and we get about four to five runs in each session, about eight in a day. I get a lot of practice, and I know I can keep getting better.
What's it like at the Utah camp? We train at the Park City track. The track there is different than Lake Placid. It's a faster but less technical track then Lake Placid. There are about the same number of curves and straightaways. There's a new training center for athletes to stay in, and that's something cool I'll get to see for the first time.
What do you love about this sport five years later? I love being at camp and being with my teammates but have to say that sliding is my favorite part. We have great coaches and a good group of teammates. I love practicing, and hopefully one day I will achieve my goal and participate and compete in the Olympics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.