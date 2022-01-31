Caitlyn Dasaro, a 2021 BFA St. Albans graduate, joined the Saint Michael's College Purple Knights women's basketball team for the 2021-22 season. Dasaro joined former Comet teammate Kelly Laggis, a junior.
Dasaro has seen court-time and has already contributed to the Purple Knights as a freshman.
How was your transition in the classroom? I want to thank my BFA St. Albans teachers; they did an excellent job preparing me for college. My professors at St. Mike's are also really amazing, and that helps.
How was your transition on the court? I played AAU basketball for Lone Wolf, which prepared me to play in college. We traveled and played with a shot clock out of state, so I was used to that, and it wasn't something I worried about. My Comets teams always had great camaraderie. When I got to college, I wanted to keep that; when we play together, we all win. That's something I learned from Coach Shawn Earl. We always had a good girls program at BFA, so I felt really good going in between the two programs. I also had Kelly, who I played with in high school, and I was able to ask her question.
What have you appreciated about your college coaches? Coach Shannon Bollhardt and Andrea Lozeau are really nice people who care for the team; it's like a family. They also feel strongly about empowering women, and it's great to be around a group of women that believe in that.
We do one-on-one shoots with our coaches, and that was nice coming in as a freshman; it helped me get to know coach Andrea, who works with the guards. I like the preparation for each game; we have scouts, and we learn about each player which is really important. When you know one player scores 18 points, you can focus on holding them to ten.
Do you have any games that stand out from the season? Our first game against Stonehill, one of the best teams in our league, stands out the most. Our team worked really well together, and we won a close game, which was so exciting. Coming in as a freshman, it was big moment.
How have you bonded with your teammates? When I play with them, I feel I have to elevate my game; they push me to be better. I believe if you want to be a better basketball player, you have to play with and against people better than you.
Have you enjoyed watching your sister Ruby play for the Comets this year? The first game I watched her, I was a little emotional; I miss playing with her. I love watching her play, and I'm sad I'm not playing with her anymore. I miss playing softball with her, too. She's one of my best friends, and I want her to do really well.
Who have been your biggest influences? My parents are my biggest basketball influences, and they always push me. My mom coached me when I was young, but people say I play like my dad. When I played in high school, I wanted to play because I liked to play, but I also wanted to make them proud.
What are your goals for this season? I came in as a freshman, and I'm getting a lot of opportunities to play. My goal is to work my hardest when I get those opportunities. I want to be the kind of person that others can look up to; I know I loved having people like that growing up.
What would you like to after college? I'd love to come back and coach at BFA. My mom and I have always talked about coming back and helping to coach the girls' basketball team. I'd love to win a championship not just as a player but as a coach and be part of creating a really strong program like Mr. (Bert) Berthiaume has done for Comet softball.
Closing thoughts: If I were to do it all over again, I'd say to any high school senior to trust your own choices and yourself. I had trouble picking a college, but I know now that there are things about St. Mike's that are right for me. I'm glad my family can come and watch me play. I still enjoy looking up and seeing them in the stands at every home game.
