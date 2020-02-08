NEW YORK, NY — Elle Purrier crossed the finish line at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday with a time of 4:16.85 for the indoor one-mile race, the second-fastest time run by a woman in the history of the event.
Purrier pulled away from Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany in the final 50-meters of the race, swinging into lane two to pass the defending champion.
The top four racers all set national records, and all broke the 4:20.5 record set by Mary Slaney in 1982. Only Genezbe Dibaba who ran the indoor event in 4:13.31.
Purrier, who grew up in Montgomery and attended Richford Junior-Senior High School, got her start on the back roads of Franklin County. She went on to race at the University of New Hampshire, and began her professional racing career in July of 2019 and runs for New Balance in July 2018.