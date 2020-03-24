The 2020 Olympic Games were officially postponed on Monday due to the worldwide outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.
Vermont's Elle Purrier shared her thoughts on social media on Tuesday.
"Although I know it’s the right decision, and I agree with it, I’ll still admit I am disappointed. At the same time, I am incredibly grateful that the IOC has decided to prioritize the health and well-being of the athletes and the rest of the world during these scary times," said Purrier.
"The most overwhelming feeling, though, is how thankful I am for the safety and good health of those that I love, and I hope it stays that way."
The Olympic Games, scheduled to begin in July of 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, will now most likely take place in 2021. More details will be released as plans take shape.
The postponement is the first time in history that the Olympics will be moved to another year.
Health concerns related to the spread of Covid-19 played a role in the decision; concerns related to qualifying procedures and the safety of training for the athletes influenced the decision.
Historically, only a handful of Olympic Games have been canceled or postponed. WWI caused the cancelation of the 1916 Summer Games. The Summer and Winter Games scheduled for 1940 and 1944 were also canceled because of World War II.
In 1976, 1980, and 1984, boycotts caused serious complications for the Games, but the events went on as scheduled.
More than 600 athletes from the United States were expected to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.