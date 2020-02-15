ALBUQUERQUE, NM — On Friday, February 14th, Elle Purrier competed in the 3,000-meter race at the Toyota 2020 USATF Indoor Track Championships in Albuquerque, NM.
Purrier lined up against a stiff group of competitors, including three ladies from the Bowerman Track Club, who took first, second, and third place.
Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1500 and the 5,000 meters and the reigning champion in those events in both the indoor and outdoor competitions, took first with a time of 8:52.03. It was her 12th national title in the event.
Karissa Schweizer, Houlihan's teammate, who took second in 8:53.70, was a finalist in the 2019 world championships in the 5,000 meters.
Colleen Quigley, another Bowerman runner, took third with a time of 8:55.55, won the 2019 national indoor mile.
Purrier kept on pace with the Bowerman runners, the four ladies coming through the 1600 meters in 4:55, but in the final 400 meters, Houlihan broke free from the pack, splitting 32.40 and 29.89 for her final two laps.
Purrier, fresh off an American record-breaking indoor mile at the Millrose Games, finished fourth with a time of 8:56.56.
Purrier opted out of the 1500 meter race on Saturday.
Competitive runners with Olympic hopes will now focus their sights on the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in June of 2020.