Georgia — Elle Purrier will join local runners on Sunday, October 13 at the Run for the Lake.
Purrier, fresh off a successful showing at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, will kick off the event with a special message for the runners.
Finishing 11th in the World Championships in the 5,000 meters, Purrier, a Vermonter through and through, is a world-class runner, the daughter of a farming family, and a supporter of the legacy of Lake Champlain.
The event, which will take place at the Georgia Town Beach, was organized to provide the community with a fun outlet to raise support and funds for Lake Champlain.
Proceeds will benefit the continued work of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain who are working diligently to restore the lake for future generations of Vermonters.
Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. The day’s events will include a 3K walk, a 5K, 6K, and 10K run, and a kids run.
The FNLC website encourages community members to “Go the “extra mile” for a cleaner lake!