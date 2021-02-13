NEW YORK — Elle Purrier has done it again! With the world watching, she broke through the tape, the commentator announcing that she'd also broken the American record in the two-mile race.
The Montgomery native ran a blistering 9.10.28 in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, topping New Balance teammate, Emma Coburn (9.15:71), by roughly 5 seconds. Purrier set a National Record with the run and is currently the World Leader in the event. She is now 3rd on the World All-Time list.
The 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix was hosted at the Reggie Lewis Center on the campus of Roxbury Community College.
On a personal note: Adam and I were returning from a 13-mile run this fall, when we saw Purrier, dressed in red and white New Balance gear, just returning from a run; her husband, Jamie St. Pierre was there to meet her. I've had the pleasure of speaking with Elle on a few occasions over the phone, and called a hello to the couple from my car. They waved and smiled, chatted for a minute, and we went our separate ways.
It's easy to cheer for Elle. She's a true Vermont girl--humble, hard working, and friendly. Congratulations, Elle! We're so excited to see where you'll go from here.
