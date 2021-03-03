HIGHGATE — The MVU girls hockey team hosted Rice on Wednesday, and while they held the Green Knights off for two periods, they couldn't keep them at bay in the third.
Early in the first period, Rice spent a little too much time in MVU's zone, but midway through the period, MVU began to come to life. With five minutes remaining, MVU went on a power play but could not capitalize on the man advantage. Rice took a second penalty, a five-minute major, with 20 seconds remaining on the clock in the period. The teams left the first period with an empty scoreboard.
MVU held a brief advantage early in the second but took a penalty of their own; Rice survived the 5-minute major unscathed.
Rice broke through with the first goal of the game three minutes into the third period; MVU kept things quiet, but Rice scored twice in the last five minutes to earn the 3-0 win.
"I thought we played them pretty tight the first two periods. Coming into the third, I was hoping to get some offense going, but Rice scored before we could," said MVU coach Brian Fortin.
"We're a pretty young team, and I'm not concerned about our record, as long as we can continually get better."
Fortin recognized Lora Fresn, a senior defender for MVU, and Madison Conley, their senior goalie.
"Lora had a great game; the last two or three games have been some of the best hockey she's played her entire high school career," said Fortin.
"Maddie's been lights out. There was nothing she could do about the first goal, and two of the goals tonight were far post with people in front of the net. Those goals happen.
"It would be nice to get back into the win column and get the girls' confidence back up."
Madison Conley had 30 saves, and Rice had 22.
