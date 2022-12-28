On Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the BFA-St. Albans Comet basketball team's home opener against Missisquoi Valley Union High School, a check of $12,434.50 was presented to the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Fund, represented by Jennifer Howrigan. BFA Athletic Director Dan Marlow spoke at the presentation. The money was raised through the 2022 Powder Puff Game between Bellow Free Academy-St. Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union. A matching check was given earlier this month to Camp Ta Kum Ta; the BFA Boosters donated the $2000 profit from that night’s concession stand to Camp Ta Kum Ta, and the remaining amount went to two scholarships at both of the schools in Jim Bashaw’s name. This year the event raised $30,189. Over the past 13 years, pausing in 2020, the event has raised and donated over $270,000 to give back to the community. It's amazing what students can do when given a chance!
Powder Puff donates to Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Fund at Comet home opener
