On Dec. 15, students and staff from BFA-St. Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union high schools brought holiday cheer to Camp-ta-Kum-ta. Three of the BFA Powder Puff football players and two of the MVU players went to the Kool 105 radio station to donate $12,434.50 to Camp Ta Kum Ta, which will provide enough funding to send four or five campers to camp this summer.
BFA’s Booster President Ellen Gissel had called in the day before and donated the $2000 made from the game’s concession stands the night of the Powder Puff game. She also challenged other high school’s Booster Groups to do the same.
The money donated by the Powder Puff athletes was raised in conjunction with the 2022 Powder Puff Football Game played on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event has become a staple in the community and raises money for Camp-ta-Kum-ta and the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Fund. Thank you to everyone who supported the event, and thank you, students and staff, of both high schools, for your incredible enthusiasm for this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.