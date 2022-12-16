Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will transition this afternoon and evening to moderate with periods of heavier precipitation rates this evening and overnight. Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&