With the start of the most traditional year in the past three years, BFA-Saint Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union are ecstatic for this year's Powder Puff Game on Saturday, Oct 1, at 7 p.m. at Collins Perley Sports Complex.
Keeping it local: The event was started in 2009 by Alli Berno (BFA-St. Albans class of 2010) as a way to raise money for local community member and coach Ross Toof, who was battling cancer at the time. Although grateful, Ross refused to take the money and made sure it was donated to the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Fund.
Touched by the battle that BFA's Social Studies teacher Mike Campbell's (step) daughter Grace Emery was going through and her love for Camp Ta Kum Ta, the second year's proceeds went to Camp Ta Kum Ta to help children attend the summer camp and "just be a kid." Knowing that Jim wouldn't want the kids to miss a year of funds, from then on the funds were shared by the two local community causes and later on a prize raffle was added to the event so that scholarships could be at both MVU and BFA in Jim Bashaw's name. Jim had taught at MVU and had both taught and coached at BFA.
Who can play? To be involved with the Powder Puff program, senior girls from both schools attend practices to learn plays and positions to prepare for the game itself. The girls also raise money from individual sponsors to contribute to the funds. There are senior football players who help with both sides as well. They act as student coaches, which also gives them a chance to see the game from both sides. In order to be a team captain, the students write a paper on what they can contribute to the event, what the event means to them, and what they hope to get out of it themselves. Both players and student-coaches from both teams also sell prize raffle tickets for the event where the prizes are a minimum of $150.
The cause is bigger than the game: The students realize that the event is bigger than themselves, and they are lucky to be able to participate for the one year they are seniors. The BFA players visit Camp Ta Kum Ta before school starts each year, where they get a tour and volunteer for four hours. In addition, both teams listen to chats by Shari Bashaw (Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Fund) and Mike Campbell (Camp Ta Kum Ta) each year as they share their experiences about the two community groups the event donates to in order to support them.
What to expect at the game: The event itself will have the Booster Snack Bar, a 50/50 raffle, the drawing of the prize raffle, and event t-shirts will be sold as well for the community to buy. It’s a wonderful community event where the bleachers are packed and the crowds wrap almost to each goalpost. The VT National Honor Guard, John Brooks and Mark Knight from KOOL105, and representatives from Camp Ta Kum Ta will be at the event as well. This annual event (minus 2020) has raised over $240,000 to and every single penny has gone back to the community. All the adults volunteer their time, and the students wait eagerly for their senior year so that they can participate. Please come support this amazing community event!
Ross Toof passed in May 2019 at the age of 63, and Grace Emery passed in July 2011 at the age of 17.
