Zach Smith
BFA-St. Albans class of 2022
Q&A with Zach Smith
What do you enjoy most about summer baseball? What I enjoy most about summer baseball is the fun that comes along with it. Unlike high school, there is less pressure on our shoulders in my mind, and I'm out there to have fun and play some baseball with some of my really close and new teammates.
What does it mean to you to get back on the diamond now that your high school baseball career is done? It's really meaningful to get back on the diamond. Of course, once high school baseball was over it was sad, but to get out there for a few more months and play with some of my teammates again means a lot. And with a long game schedule and it makes it even better to get more and more reps before the summer is over.
What three things do you love about the game of baseball? Passion, competition, and the challenge is what I love best about baseball. Passion for baseball runs in my blood, and it's important that myself and my teammates show respect to the game every game. Competition for anything is a big apart of who I am, and it's important that I am always competitive throughout this summer to give my team a chance to win. Lastly, the challenge is probably what I love the most. Every at-bat is a battle, and once you get rewarded with that big hit you've been looking for, it's the best feeling in the world
Post 01 Legion Baseball Coach Michael Graham: Zach is probably the smartest player on the field whenever he is out there. He is not our fastest runner yet leads the team in Stolen Bases. He will be the first to tell you he is struggling at the plate yet he is 3rd on the team for OBP. I have no doubt he will get the bat going before it is all said and done.
Stats: OBP: .391, 4 RBI, 6 Runs scored, has walked 7 times and has 6 stolen bases.
